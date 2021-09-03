56.3 F
Irsity Acquires Agent Vi

Irisity AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Agent Vi, a provider of AI-powered video analytics.

By Homeland Security Today

Irisity AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Agent Vi, a provider of AI-powered video analytics. The consideration of $67.5 million will be paid partly in cash and partly in Irisity shares. 

Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi), headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and Singapore, provides AI-powered video analytics solutions operating worldwide through a network of resellers and global partnerships.

Agent Vi has a large number of resellers and thousands of deployments in more than 90 countries, as well as partnership deals with security giants including Securitas. The total revenue for 2020 was $6.1 million. The acquisition is expected to contribute with revenue exceeding $12 million for the coming twelve months and is expected to contribute to positive cash flow on an annual basis in 2021.

