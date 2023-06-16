DISA Advances Command and Control Modernization, Completes Its Orion Cyber Operations Center-Hill

The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency celebrated the completion of its Orion Cyber Operations Center-Hill with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Developed in collaboration with the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, the Orion Cyber Operations Center-Hill marks a step forward for DISA’s command and control modernization efforts, serving as an active-active site whereby DOD IT network requests are load balanced across multiple active data centers. Operating an active-active site provides DISA and the DOD with improved access to mission-critical capabilities and data resiliency now and in the event of an emergency.

“The Orion Cyber Operations Center’s active-active capability is another indicator that DISA is postured and prepared for any crisis, conflict or competition,” said DISA Director Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, who congratulated the center’s leaders and teammates before he cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The center is located on Hill Air Force Base in Davis County, Utah, within the Ogden Data Center which is shared by the DISA Hosting and Compute Center, DISA Global, and the DISA Global Service Desk. The shared environment encourages stronger collaboration among the teams whose missions center around connecting and protecting U.S. warfighters.

“The Orion Cyber Operations Center-Hill is a first within DISA where the agency’s two largest Operational Service Managers are collocated with the Global Service Desk and our Cybersecurity Service Providers,” said DISA Global Commander Army Col. Michael Reeder. “The synergy gained by having these teams work from the same facility will improve network security, expedite the incident management process, and ultimately provide for a better customer experience.”

Read more at DISA