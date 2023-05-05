DISA Aligns with the Department’s Strategic Priorities

The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency is the Department of Defense’s IT combat support agency. The Department of Defense chief information officer exercises authority, direction and control over the agency.

DOD CIO, Honorable John Sherman, joined AFCEA International President and Chief Executive Officer, retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, for a fireside chat at AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland, May 3.

Throughout the fireside chat, Sherman and Lawrence discussed several Defense Information Systems Agency mission operations that align with the National Defense Strategy and the department’s strategic priorities

Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability

Sherman complimented the Defense Information Systems Agency for its work with the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability – a multiple-award contract vehicle that will provide DOD the opportunity to acquire commercial cloud capabilities and services directly from the commercial Cloud Service Providers at the speed of mission, at all classification levels, from headquarters to the tactical edge at an enterprise-level capability

Zero Trust

DOD CIO discussed how zero trust coupled with other prevention efforts can mitigate global competition risks and insider threats.

“I can think of no better way to create dilemmas for the People’s Republic of China and Russia and others than by implementing zero trust and preventing lateral movement across our networks and systems – keeping them away from our most critical data and in a way that we’re going to do this at scale – 4 million plus people – one of the largest enterprises in the world, by 2027.”

He also thanked the Defense Information Systems Agency for its work on the Thunderdome prototype and confirmed that the department’s 2027 zero trust target remains a priority.

Cyber workforce

Sherman emphasized the importance of the DOD cyber workforce and when asked about talent, recruitment and retention, Sherman stated, “When we tap into the talent of this great nation, nobody will be able to stop us from being able to do what we need to do.”

The department has a workforce implementation plan that will be released in about a month.

