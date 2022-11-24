37.7 F
DISA Continues to Deliver Tech Modernization with DOD365 Integrated Phone System

The DOD365 Integrated Phone System, or DIPS, is a cloud-based telephony infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with DOD365's cloud environments.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Navy Ship’s Serviceman 2nd Class Gary Luu, from Portland, Ore., takes a phone call from the supply room in one of the ship’s stores aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 9, 2017, in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kennishah J. Maddux)

In response to the Department of Defense’s growing need for a mobile, agile, global workforce that can operate from any location, the Defense Information Systems Agency will offer the DOD365 Integrated Phone System for enhanced workforce productivity and continuity of operations, by the end of November.

The DOD365 Integrated Phone System, or DIPS, is a cloud-based telephony infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with DOD365’s cloud environments. It will deliver softphone access – essentially a virtual phone – for users to make and receive calls through the Microsoft Teams application.

This is another example of how DISA is approaching and implementing its updated, unified capability strategy and portfolio.

