Jacobs and IronNet Form Cyber Defense Partnership

Jacobs has announced that it is now a Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP) with IronNet Cybersecurity, a specialist in network detection and response (NDR) and collective defense. Jacobs and IronNet will work together to develop an end-to-end solution designed to detect and prevent damaging and difficult-to-detect cyber attacks that continue to plague organizations across public and private sectors.

On March 15, IronNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company formed to help advance domestic and international defense. IronNet also recently announced new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft and other platforms. In addition, it has bolstered its capabilities with new User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to detect identity- and authentication-focused attack techniques, and improved lateral movement and port-scanning detection.

Earlier this month, Jacobs took 65% stake in PA Consulting. The remaining 35% stake is held by PA employees.

