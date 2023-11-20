Janet Truncale selected as next EY Global Chair and CEO

EY today announces that Janet Truncale has been elected the next EY Global Chair and CEO, effective from 1 July 2024. Janet will succeed current EY Global Chair and CEO Carmine Di Sibio, who steps down on 1 July 2024.

Janet is currently serving as Regional Managing Partner, EY Americas Financial Services Organization (FSO). In this role she leads a diverse team of more than 14,000 professionals throughout the Americas. Janet works closely with EY clients to build a financial services industry in which financial institutions are trusted and flourish, customers’ financial goals are attainable, and the global economy is healthy, growing and secure.

Previously Janet was the Managing Partner for Americas FSO Assurance, enhancing audit quality and leading the strategy, operations and management of 3,000 professionals.

Di Sibio says, “Janet is an exceptional leader, with a strong foundation in serving clients across all EY’s businesses. She is a great choice to lead our organization through the next chapter of its history. I truly believe Janet will inspire EY people and partners through her strong emphasis on culture and her deep experience.”

Truncale added, “It will truly be an honor to lead this amazing organization. The work we do in creating opportunity for our people and clients, as well as our role in the capital markets defines EY as an organization, and I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity.

“I am inspired by the example Carmine has set, instilling an intent to be profession leaders, focusing on staying ahead of the curve in technology and most of all personifying EY values.”

As Global Chair and CEO, Di Sibio led the development of NextWave, the profession’s first global strategy focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders – EY people, partners, clients and society – expanding on the EY purpose of Building a better working world. The strategy, which emphasized global integration, client centricity, a focus on developing EY people and in creating leading technology, led to a compounded annual growth rate of 9.5% and additional US$13 billion in revenue over his tenure. Di Sibio has driven transformative change through bold investments in emerging technology, artificial intelligence (including launching the US$1.4b EY.ai platform) and innovation. Di Sibio also conducted a forward-looking review of the organization and advocated to lead the industry as a disruptor through Project Everest. While the project did not move forward it shaped both EY and the professional services landscape.

Under his leadership, EY made bold commitments to sustainability including appointing EY’s first Chief Sustainability Officer and leading the Big Four in a commitment to be carbon negative by 2025, under which EY has reduced its GHG emissions by over 40% since 2019. Carmine has also been passionate about accelerating the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda within and outside of EY, including sponsoring a Global Social Equity Task Force in 2020, and increasing the percentage of women on the Global Executive board to 33%.

Di Sibio was elected as EY Global Chair and CEO in 2019 and served on the EY Global Executive for the past 11 years.

