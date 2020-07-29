Jennifer Swindell Joins Perspecta as SVP and General Manager for Risk Decision

Perspecta has named Jennifer Swindell as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s risk decision group. In this position, Swindell is responsible for advancing the company’s trusted workforce initiatives and growing its risk decision business, along with managing day-to-day operations for Perspecta’s background investigations services.

Swindell joins Perspecta after a nearly 20-year career at Booz Allen Hamilton serving in roles of increasing responsibilities throughout her tenure, most recently serving as senior vice president of the company’s U.S. departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Transportation accounts. Prior to joining Booz Allen Hamilton, Swindell held roles at American Management Systems, American Skiing Company and Star Petroleum Refining Corporation.

“Jennifer is an experienced leader who brings extensive public sector knowledge and business growth success to Perspecta,” said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. “She has the proven ability to assemble high-performance teams and is a recognized leader for championing inclusion and equity in the workplace. I look forward to welcoming her to our executive leadership team and am confident she will be an incredible asset to our organization.”

Swindell holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Additionally, she recently completed executive courses at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Read more at Perspecta

