Jenoptik Appoints Jeff Williams as Business Development Manager for Midwest Region

Public safety solutions specialist, Jenoptik, has appointed Jeff Williams as Business Development Manager for the Midwest Region of the United States.

North America is a key market for Jenoptik’s safety and security technologies. With the addition of Jeff, Jenoptik will continue to grow the market for traditional traffic safety products and services as well as advanced public safety solutions with the company’s license plate reader (LPR) products that cover a diverse range of applications. In his new role, Jeff will help expand Jenoptik’s presence in the Midwest and better serve customers in the region.

“As a result of Jenoptik’s strong growth in this segment, we continue to expand our North American operations”, said Finbarr O’Carroll, President of the Light & Safety division in North America. “Jeff brings a wealth of industry know-how to the team and will help enable us to better serve our Midwest customers by giving them convenient access to our world-class technical expertise and customer service”, explains O’Carroll.

Jeff Williams is a former police officer with over 22 years’ experience, primarily in investigations and administration. Jeff served as a Deputy Chief for several years. He also has over 20 years of sales and business development experience with a focus on traffic solutions and safety equipment to local government and law enforcement agencies in CAD/RMS, RADAR, LiDAR, in-car and body worn video products.

Read the announcement at Jenoptik

