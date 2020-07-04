JFK International Pilots Nation’s First In-Airport COVID-19 Testing Facility

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and XpresSpa’s new brand XpresCheck have launched the first COVID-19 screening and testing location in a U.S. airport. The pilot program is now open to all JFK terminal employees, airline employees, and airport workers. The new XpresCheck has the capacity to screen up to 500 employees per day and will ensure that JFK workers have convenient access to testing at the airport.

The XpresCheck at JFK is a new modular site constructed in the Arrivals Hall at Terminal 4. The site holds nine separate testing rooms and provides the ability to conduct both COVID-19 testing as well as antibody testing. These services will be available to all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, Transportation Security Administration officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Both antibody testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing are available on-site, and the tests are sent to outside laboratories. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all information will remain private and HIPAA compliant.

To maintain a safe environment for travelers and airport workers, the wearing of face coverings is required at all New York and New Jersey Port Authority airports. In addition, the authority has limited terminal access to ticketed passengers, employees and those with airport business. At Port Authority airports, terminal operators have increased the frequency of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting in all areas of the terminal including touchpoints such as escalator rails, elevator buttons, seating, iPads, and payment systems. Plexiglass shields have been positioned strategically throughout our facilities including but not limited to airport check-in counters, TSA security checkpoints, Customs and Border Protection, retail, food and beverage concessions, AirTrain, Welcome Centers, Taxi stands and other high traffic areas. Visual cues are posted in the airport to remind everyone to maintain a safe distance. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the airport. Gloves, hand sanitizer and face coverings are available for passenger purchase at terminal shops. Open concessions have contactless take-out available.

