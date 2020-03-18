John Johns Adds to Parsons’ Cyber and Intelligence Leadership

Parsons Corporation has hired John Johns as vice president account executive of the company’s federal intelligence operating unit under the company’s cyber and intelligence market.

Johns will report to Paul Decker, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons’ cyber and intelligence market. He will lead account management and enhance customer engagement to grow Parsons’ long-standing support of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

“John is a proven business executive with total commitment to serving the sophisticated and dynamic technology needs of government agencies charged with national security missions,” said Robert Miller, senior vice president of Parsons’ cyber and intelligence market.

With more than 25 years in business development, capture and P&L leadership, Johns brings experience in pipeline development, strategic partnering and campaign strategy development, driving awards at the $1.0 billion-plus level. He joins Parsons from Culmen International where he served as vice president and account executive and has held executive positions at KEYW, SIX3 SYSTEMS, and CACI.

Read more at Parsons

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)