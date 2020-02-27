Joint initiative to Enhance Critical Communications for DoD and Intelligence Community

Telos Corporation, a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions, has announced a Strategic Alliance Agreement between the company and Brandes Associates, Inc. (BAI).

This agreement allows Telos and BAI to pursue joint initiatives to provide secure organizational messaging solutions based on Telos’ Automated Message Handling System (AMHS), operating in conjunction with BAI’s Syndeo Intelligent Gateway (SIG), to customers in the United States and in allied nations.

Telos AMHS supports over 70 organizations around the world, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, all Combatant Commands, the US Army, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, and multiple defense agencies, as well as the intelligence community (IC).

“Over the past several years, Brandes has established a great working relationship with Telos, which has been evident in key programs with the DoD and IC customers,” said Aaron Anderson, president, Brandes Associates. “We’ve built our messaging products, capabilities and services to address customer needs, unique interfaces, and mission goals through which we have opened new markets and developed customers that were previously unknown.”

The Syndeo Intelligent Gateway is currently deployed around the world to support intelligence sharing and organizational messaging.

