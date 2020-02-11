Evoke Consulting photo of Joshua Rubin

Joshua Rubin Joins Evoke Consulting as Chief Growth Officer

Evoke Consulting has appointed Joshua Rubin as Chief Growth Officer. Rubin will lead the growth strategy and execution aligned to the management and IT consultancy firm’s capabilities and target markets. He will direct and coordinate business development, capture, and proposal activities for the organization and is involved in all phases of the sales lifecycle.

Rubin has more than seventeen years of experience with small and mid-sized businesses in the federal government contracting sector.  Prior to joining Evoke, he spent over fourteen years at Sevatec Inc, developing mature business development processes and strategies that resulted in dramatic growth in high value markets and capabilities. There, Rubin worked as a key member of the executive leadership team, taking the company from a small business with less than 50 employees to one with over 400 employees and approximately $120M+ in annual revenue during his tenure.

In his new role at Evoke, Rubin will help the company strengthen its position with customers while expanding into new markets.

Rubin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top