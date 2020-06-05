Katy Montgomery Joins Cyber Defense Labs as EVP for Corporate Affairs and Communications

Cyber Defense Labs, a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies manage, detect and respond to today’s cyber risks, has announced Katy Montgomery as Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications. She will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and Cyber Defense Labs Board.

As Executive Vice President, Montgomery will leverage her talents to oversee several important corporate functions including the company’s finance operations, human resources, marketing and strategic communications activities. She has served as a senior communications advisor and counselor to leaders in the national security community as well as a trusted advisor to Fortune 100 companies and industry trade associations navigating today’s global security risk environment.

“Katy brings a thoughtful and creative mindset along with broad knowledge of our business and client services to this important role. Her detailed focus, results-oriented approach and unwavering commitment to our client partners make her an outstanding leader to run our corporate affairs activities and a strong voice on our Board,” said Robert E. Anderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Defense Labs.

Prior to joining Cyber Defense Labs, Montgomery served as a Principal at The Chertoff Group, a global security risk management advisory firm. In this role, Montgomery helped organizations across a wide array of industries develop an informed understanding of today’s security threats, prepare and navigate through both anticipated challenges and unpredictable events, and articulate specific points of view around what policies and investments are needed to create more secure and resilient business environments.

Earlier in her career, Montgomery served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, responsible for creating and executing proactive and strategic communications plans for homeland security policies and programs; working with national media and other important stakeholder groups to communicate important information relating to U.S. security posture, and helping to lead national incident response activities. Previously, Montgomery served as a White House spokesperson and communications advisor, implementing strategic communications plans and media strategy for an important White House initiative.

