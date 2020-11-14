Kearney and Interos Launch End-to-End Supply Chain Risk Management Solution for Enterprise Resilience

Management consulting partnership, Kearney, and Interos, providers of AI-based supply chain risk management systems, have announced the immediate availability of INSITE. The companies say the system is the first end-to-end offering for early detection of distressed suppliers throughout multi-tier supply chains. 

INSITE is designed to provide rapid triage and response, including actionable insights to meet emergent supplier needs, as well as identification of alternative sources.

Already deployed to assist the U.S. Department of Defense and its suppliers in optimizing performance of the most complex supplier ecosystems, INSITE is now available to commercial organizations. INSITE provides the capabilities to discover, assess and triage at-risk suppliers. These include: multi-tier mapping of physical and digital supply chains; rapid financial, operations, geographic, and governance risk-assessment; ongoing monitoring; and actionable plans for its most at-risk suppliers in 30/60/90 day intervals. 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X