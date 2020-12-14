Key West International Airport Implements Virus-Destroying Robot

The Key West International Airport has become the first Florida airport to implement a new autonomous robot that eradicates 99.9% of pathogens (inclusive of COVID-19), and disinfects the air using ultraviolet technology. The robot works on a molecular level to destroy the DNA of the virus so that it cannot replicate.

Key West International Airport partnered with Florida based iP Program (a division of Gallo Medical) as it looked at various solutions available to meet the disinfecting needs of all touchpoints inclusive of the air where viruses live and thrive.

“The FDA, WHO and FEMA endorsed UVC as an effective germicidal treatment that destroys, kills and inactivates microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria and fungi,” said Christine Gallo, President of iP Program a division of Gallo Medical.

Read more at Key West International Airport

