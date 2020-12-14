cleaningrobot

Key West International Airport Implements Virus-Destroying Robot

The Key West International Airport has become the first Florida airport to implement a new autonomous robot that eradicates 99.9% of pathogens (inclusive of COVID-19), and disinfects the air using ultraviolet technology. The robot works on a molecular level to destroy the DNA of the virus so that it cannot replicate.

Key West International Airport partnered with Florida based iP Program (a division of Gallo Medical) as it looked at various solutions available to meet the disinfecting needs of all touchpoints inclusive of the air where viruses live and thrive.

“The FDA, WHO and FEMA endorsed UVC as an effective germicidal treatment that destroys, kills and inactivates microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria and fungi,” said Christine Gallo, President of iP Program a division of Gallo Medical.

Read more at Key West International Airport

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X
X