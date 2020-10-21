Kim Cirka Appointed as Guidehouse’s Public Health Sector Lead

Guidehouse has appointed Kim Cirka as the new head of its Public Health sector.

Cirka will lead strategic innovation and growth initiatives for Guidehouse’s Public Health sector, including the continued transformation of mission-driven healthcare at government health agencies.

“Kim truly brings a unique perspective to every project she’s involved in,” said Alicia Harkness, partner and Guidehouse’s Health segment leader. “She is an incredible innovator with years of experience in creating data-driven, agile, and adaptive healthcare solutions that enable our clients to succeed in the midst of significant change. We are thrilled to have her guiding our team of health experts in helping public sector organizations thrive in today’s complex healthcare marketplace.”

Guidehouse’s Public Health sector is part of its Health segment, which is focused on achieving large-scale public-private transformations to solve significant health challenges. The firm’s Public Health team brings expert insights from across the broader Health segment, including its work with providers, life sciences companies, and commercial health plans from clinical redesign and margin improvement initiatives to workforce automation; as well as its Financial Services, and Energy, Sustainability and Infrastructure segments.

Recently named a 2020 Women in Leadership Award Winner by FedHealthIT and G2Xchange FedCiv, Cirka is a Guidehouse partner, PMP, and certified ScrumMaster. She spent the past several years heavily focused on helping the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal clients define agile strategies for healthcare optimization. She has a passion for leading multidisciplinary teams to solve the most pressing healthcare problems across the federal government.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Cirka was a partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers’ public sector. She served in senior leadership roles, growing two service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses focused on technology and healthcare. With a past faculty position at George Mason University in advanced composition for science and technology, she brings extensive writing, communications, and strategic analysis experience to government transformation initiatives.

Read more at Guidehouse

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)