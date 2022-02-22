Kim Hooper, Bobby Louissaint, Ron Martin and Eddie Reynolds Selected for SIA Jay Hauhn Excellence in Partnerships Award

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Kim Hooper, Bobby Louissaint, Dr. Ron Martin and Eddie Reynolds as the 2022 recipients of the Jay Hauhn Excellence in Partnerships Award, an annual distinction recognizing outstanding leadership in security industry collaboration. SIA will present the award to Hooper, Louissaint, Martin and Reynolds at the SIA Market Leaders Reception, which will be held on March 22 during ISC West.

Hooper, Louissaint, Martin and Reynolds are dedicated SIA members who have been actively involved in the development of SIA’s Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program, which is designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and empowerment of underrepresented identities in the security industry by creating a well-defined pathway for learning and development. Supported by their leadership, TIME connects early and mid-career professionals and students with established industry professionals to foster career development, skill enhancement, recruitment and executive leadership development. Additionally, all four Hauhn Award honorees are board members of the International Organization of Black Security Executives (IOBSE) and have worked with the organization in support of SIA and other diversity initiatives, including recruiting 30 new student SIA members from historically Black colleges and universities and other institutions to participate in SIA’s internship fair pilot program.

Kim Hooper is a regional loss prevention manager with Amazon, covering the Central Robotics Region, which includes four states and over 20,000 associates. She has over 20 years of experience in loss prevention, asset protection, risk management, safety and investigations. Hooper serves as president of the Amazon Women in Security Global Board, which offers support to women associates and allies in over 14 countries around the globe and works to uplift, protect and inspire others in the security industry. She is also a member of Amazon’s Black Employee Network, an employee-led organization with over 10,000 members who seek to develop their skills and network through professional and community experiences. Hooper has received multiple awards, including Walmart’s 2018 Making a Difference Award, for her community partnerships to recruit others to the security industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alcorn State University and an MBA from Mississippi State University.

“Without partnerships, we become stagnant in the industry. As new technology and processes emerge, we have a responsibility to evolve and listen to one another’s ideas. Collaborations make us stronger and give us insight to other views on the world. Without my network of partnerships, I could not be where I am today,” said Hooper. “My passion for students and my connection to SIA is special because it means that we see how we can impact the future by working together in the present. Our work is not done, but as all of us in the industry continue to work together, I am confident that our students will be equipped to lead the way!”

Bobby Louissaint is the global program manager of technical business development within Meta’s global security services and technology team. An experienced leader in the security space for 25 years, he comes from humble beginnings as an applied science graduate in electronic engineering from ITT Tech. Louissaint started his security career as a residential technician and has worked his way through the business to emerge as a leader in the market. His technical experiences as a field tech and project manager paved a solid foundation for him to become a trailblazer in the industry. Prior to his time at Meta, Louissaint served as a sales director within ADT/Tyco/JCI national accounts, where he managed all corporate businesses along the west coast of the United States, and as the executive in charge of strategic engagements for Ambient AI. In his role at Meta, he supports the business in new areas of enablement by utilizing internal and external partnership, innovation and strategy to exhibit specific results.

“It is important that in this day and age that we prioritize space for DE&I, and it was an honor to partner with SIA on the development of TIME,” said Louissaint. “SIA made this space a priority and, with intention, is now offering a safe place to foster diverse talent and provide this talent leadership and mentorship in order to help those interested in expanding their knowledge on how they may further their careers. It’s not easy, but nothing great ever is, and we shall see in TIME the output that this program develops in the future of this security space.”

Dr. Ron Martin is an academic member of SIA, director of the Open Security Exchange and a professor of practice at Capitol Technology University in the areas of critical infrastructure; industrial control system security; and identity, credential and access management. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1999 and the U.S. government in 2011 and has served as a civilian police officer in the commonwealth of Virginia and held roles with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Martin is a member of SIA’s Standards Committee, a board member of the International Foundation for Protection Officers, the North Louisiana vice president of InfraGard Louisiana, the ASIS International assistant regional vice president for Louisiana and Mississippi, a fellow with the Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology and a member of the Cloud Security Alliance and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Zero-Trust Committees. Martin holds a Ph.D. in technology from Capitol Technology University, a master’s degree in management from Frostburg State University, a bachelor’s degree in police and public administration from George Mason University and an AAS degree in police science from Northern Virginia Community College.

“The industry has afforded me opportunities beyond my expectations. It is now time for every leader to reach out and guide the next generation,” said Martin. “To see young security professionals grasp this industry as their vocation is gratifying. I strive to provide them with some of the tools of success.”

Edwina “Eddie” Reynolds is CEO and president of iluminar Inc. Driven by a fascination for cutting-edge technology and a passion for providing exceptional customer service, Reynolds has spent over 25 years as a leading figure in the video security industry. As the founder and CEO of multiple established CCTV lighting companies, she is at the forefront of bringing innovative solutions to the surveillance market. She founded iluminar in 2009, and the company has become a leading manufacturer and global supplier of infrared and white-light illuminators and license plate recognition products. She was named to SIA’s Executive Council in 2018 and received the inaugural SIA Progress Award in 2018 for her work to advance opportunities and success for women in the security industry. She is a member of SIA’s Women in Security Forum and serves on the SIA RISE Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee. In addition to her work with SIA and IOBSE, Reynolds serves on the board of directors for the International Amitofo Charity Center, a nonprofit that creates learning communities for orphans throughout Africa and Asia to serve as family units and educational institutions.

“I am overjoyed to see four IOBSE board members receive this much-deserved honor from SIA. IOBSE exemplifies the spirit of the Jay Hauhn Excellence in Partnerships Award, partnering with industry stakeholders and encouraging them to mentor young security professionals,” said Reynolds. “It’s been a privilege to work with IOBSE to promote diversity, empower minorities and further the impact of the SIA TIME initiative to invest in the next generation of security leaders.”

“SIA is excited to recognize Bobby, Eddie, Kim and Ron as recipients of the 2022 Hauhn Award. Their dedication to the TIME program has inspired not only participating mentors and mentees, but our entire security community. TIME has quickly become one of SIA’s most impactful and rewarding program offerings. Moreover, their work to build a bridge between SIA and IOBSE can only further advance meaningful DE&I efforts by SIA members and the industry, ” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We look forward to recognizing these visionary leaders at ISC West 2022.”

