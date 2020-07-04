Kuwait International Airport Orders Baggage Screening Units from Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection will supply hold-baggage screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction. The contract includes the installation of HI-SCAN 10080 XCT units for screening hold baggage.

HI-SCAN 10080 XCT uses a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high-resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT). It has achieved Standard 3.1 approval (the highest defined security standard in the European Union and also has TSA 7.2 certification. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT can be further updated as necessary in the future to automatically detect evolving threats.

The project is being led by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works with Limak Insaat as the primary contractor. Once complete, Terminal 2 will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually.

Read more at Smiths Detection

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)