LaGuardia’s New Terminal Opens with New AI Security Screening

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the opening of the new Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall at LaGuardia Airport, the biggest milestone to date in the airport’s ongoing $8 billion transformation. The project – one of the largest public private partnerships in aviation history – includes the demolition and replacement of every terminal and concourse except for the historically landmarked Marine Air Terminal.

The spacious, 850,000-square-foot, four-story Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall will open to the public on Saturday, June 13 and serve American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Air Canada. By virtue of its size, the terminal presents greater opportunities to move passengers more safely and efficiently with improved distancing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, including more space for check-in, security and baggage claim, along with new innovations in contactless technology and an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection.

The new Terminal B departures level is much larger and offers four check-in islands with 75 individual check-in kiosks and a central oversize bag check-in station. There are 16 designated security lanes – three times the space for security checks. Dynamic signage in the TSA queue displays passenger wait times and allows queue zones to be adjusted based on passenger demand.

Security screening at LaGuardia’s new Terminal B now includes three technology systems to expedite screening while prioritizing the safety of passengers. Checked baggage is screened more efficiently using an Artificial Intelligence-based, robotic assisted convenience system which quickly troubleshoots and diverts high-risk baggage for deeper inspection. Passengers with carry-on baggage will notice a new automated bin sequencing and retrieval system as they go through the TSA check point. New body screening and metal detecting equipment is user friendly, has larger screening areas that eliminate the need to raise arms overhead and features the most advanced imaging technology.

At the arrivals level, nine new large baggage carousels offer additional space for distancing at baggage pick up.

There are 17 new large bathrooms across the new Arrivals and Departures Hall, featuring touch-free entry, sinks and hand dryers, to create greater opportunities for distancing when compared to the old Central Terminal Building.

All areas of the terminal are being cleaned to the highest CDC cleaning standards. High touch surface cleaning teams are on-site and visible by the branded vests they wear. There is digital signage throughout the terminal displaying COVID-19 related safety measures including the face covering requirement, distancing guidance and reminders to wash hands frequently. TSA officers will wear face masks and follow strict procedures about glove use and sanitization when handling passenger baggage. Contactless food ordering and delivery is available using the At Your Gate App.

LGP and the Port Authority continue to test the latest technology to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, including testing touchless technology at SITA Check in Counters and UV cleaning technology on escalator handrails.

