In a recent report, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlighted the complexities faced by federal agencies in tracking research and development (R&D) funds awarded to foreign entities of concern, including foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated nationals. The findings reveal difficulties in matching government-wide databases with identifying information and raise concerns about the potential exploitation of U.S. openness in sharing R&D for malicious purposes.

GAO discovered that existing government-wide databases lack common identifying information, hindering the ability to determine whether federal R&D funds are provided to entities of concern. The absence of unique identifiers and personally identifiable information, such as addresses or dates of birth, in public federal funding sources limits the comprehensive matching of entities on certain lists with those receiving government-wide funding.

While specific requirements exist for vetting potential awardees against the federal exclusions list, agencies face challenges in identifying foreign ownership, control, or influence. Analytical tools are used by some agencies to address this issue, but efforts are not consistently shared across agencies. Recent guidance from the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) does not specifically address the issue of foreign ownership, control, or influence, leading to potential gaps in safeguarding R&D funds.

The report underscores the need for improved information sharing and interagency collaboration to better identify and mitigate risks associated with foreign entities of concern accessing federal R&D funds. As agencies face increasing challenges in safeguarding these funds, addressing these complexities becomes crucial in maintaining the integrity of U.S. research initiatives.

Read the full GAO report here.