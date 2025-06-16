CDM has met two goals. First, it is reducing exposure to insecure configurations and known vulnerabilities—22 of 23 agencies reported that the program was helpful in accomplishing this. CDM is also meeting its incident response capability goal.

The program, however, has been less successful in meeting the other two goals.

Although CISA developed dashboards to visualize and provide insight to the federal cybersecurity posture and the associated capability areas noted above, officials from 21 of 23 agencies stated that they had not yet fully implemented network security and data protection capabilities. Several agencies cited a lack of guidance as contributing to the slow implementation.

While officials from four agencies stated that CDM helped to automate FISMA reporting, officials from seven other agencies said that data quality issues were adversely affecting efforts to streamline reporting leading to manual updates to correct data errors.

Regarding supporting other initiatives, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) established expectations that CDM would support federal cybersecurity efforts on zero trust architecture, endpoint detection and response, and cloud asset management. CDM has generally met expectations for the zero trust architecture program. However, CISA had not finalized key activities to support endpoint detection and cloud asset management. CISA’s actions to implement an endpoint solution for all agencies and issue updated guidance on cloud asset management would improve the cybersecurity posture of federal agencies.

Why GAO Did This Study

A key aspect of a rigorous cybersecurity program is continuously monitoring networks and systems to identify and manage risks. Consistent with the FISMA requirement for agency network monitoring, the CISA-led CDM program provides tools to agencies to assist in this effort.

FISMA includes a provision for GAO to periodically report on agencies’ implementation of the act. Among its objectives, this report examines the extent to which the CDM program is (1) meeting its goals, and (2) supporting other federal cybersecurity initiatives.

GAO selected for review the 23 civilian agencies covered in the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990 (CFO Act). GAO compared CDM program documentation against relevant guidance, and summarized survey results from the 23 civilian CFO Act agencies. GAO also interviewed CISA and OMB officials.

Read the full GAO report here.