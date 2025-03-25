57.2 F
GAO: Harness Private Sector Success in Adoption of Cloud Computing

By Megan Norris

Key Takeaways
This report identifies:
(1) leading practices in the private sector for adopting cloud solutions; and
(2) approaches to address challenges in the private sector regarding the adoption of cloud solutions. 

Background
The recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on cloud computing practices within the private sector provides valuable insights for federal agencies transitioning to cloud environments. Published on March 24, the report identifies leading practices from the private sector that could benefit government cloud adoption strategies.

Cloud Computing
Cloud computing enables on-demand access to shared computing resources that can be rapidly provisioned. This approach often allows organizations to obtain information technology (IT) services more efficiently, and potentially at lower costs, than traditional on-premises solutions. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) highlights several key benefits of cloud computing:

  • On-demand self-service
  • Resource pooling
  • Rapid elasticity
  • Measured service

Organizations can choose from three primary service models – Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) – and four deployment models (private, community, public, or hybrid cloud). Many are also adopting multi-cloud strategies to avoid vendor lock-in, though this approach requires specialized expertise.

Leading Practices from the Private Sector
The GAO surveyed 18 private sector companies across multiple industries about their cloud adoption experiences. These companies reported using 19 leading practices across three critical management areas:

Acquisition Practices

    • Defining a clear business case for cloud adoption
    • Negotiating transparent terms and agreements with providers
    • Assessing service performance against established expectations

Cybersecurity Practices

    • Implementing incident response procedures
    • Establishing continuous monitoring systems
    • Clarifying security responsibilities between the organization and cloud provider

Workforce Development Practices

    • Identifying skill gaps in the existing workforce
    • Retaining and recruiting staff with cloud expertise
    • Shifting internal culture to embrace cloud technologies

Challenges and Solutions
The report also highlights challenges companies faced during cloud adoption and their approaches to addressing them:

  • Technical Considerations: Companies reported enhancing flexibility, mitigating risks, and optimizing cloud resource utilization through various technical approaches.
  • Multi-Cloud Strategy: One company implemented a multi-cloud approach early in its migration, which increased flexibility across different providers.
  • Additional Investments: Realizing the benefits of cloud computing often required additional investments in workforce training and cybersecurity tools.

Implications for Federal Agencies
The GAO conducted this study to provide insights for federal policymakers and program managers working on cloud adoption. With both private sector and federal government making substantial investments in cloud computing, understanding these leading practices could help agencies better navigate the transition while managing associated risks and challenges.

The report suggests that federal agencies could benefit from adopting similar practices across acquisition, cybersecurity, and workforce development as they pursue their own cloud strategies.

To read the GAO-25-106369 report in full, click here.

Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

