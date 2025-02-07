47 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMALatest From GAO

GAO: Opportunities Exist for FEMA to Improve Oversight of Disaster Contracting

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Damage at site of Maui wildfires (Photo: GAO)

U.S. states and territories have experienced several devastating and costly natural disasters requiring aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which obligates billions of dollars annually on contracts to respond to these disasters. GAO was asked to review FEMA’s use and oversight of its disaster contracts. This report examined (1) how and to what extent FEMA used contracts to support its response and recovery efforts from fiscal years 2018 through 2023; (2) steps FEMA took to provide oversight of contractor performance; and (3) the extent to which FEMA identified contract oversight staffing needs, among others.  

From fiscal years 2018 through 2023, FEMA obligated more than $10 billion on contracts—mostly for services, such as housing inspections—to conduct response and recovery efforts. Three disasters in that time frame include the Kentucky floods, Hurricane Ian, and the Maui wildfires. Contract obligations for these disasters totaled more than $1 billion. 

GAO reviewed 15 contracts from the three disasters and found that FEMA took oversight steps, such as assessing contractor reports of work performed and conducting site inspections. However, FEMA did not always document oversight activities or details of contractor performance, such as whether a contractor performed work within the time frame specified in the contract. Without this documentation, FEMA and others may not know whether FEMA received the level and quality of services or goods that it purchased. 

Additionally, some FEMA staff performed oversight without the required authorization or certification, which is not in accordance with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidance or FEMA policy. For example, some FEMA housing specialists conducted activities like filling out contactor assessment forms without having received certification or authorization for performing such tasks. Without FEMA identifying who across the agency is currently performing contract oversight duties and ensuring they are appropriately certified and authorized, there is increased risk that FEMA has unqualified staff performing contract oversight. These staff may not properly assess the goods and services received in accordance with the contract. 

FEMA uses DHS’s staffing model to identify certain contract oversight staff needs. This model, however, does not fully adhere to staffing model key principles. For instance, the model does not incorporate risk factors, such as attrition. Doing so would better position FEMA to retain the staff it needs. 

GAO is making seven recommendations, including that FEMA reiterates to oversight staff the importance of documenting contractor performance and takes steps to ensure those performing oversight duties have proper certification and authorization; and that DHS incorporates potential risks into its staffing model. DHS and FEMA concurred with the recommendations. 

Read the full GAO report here. 

Previous article
2025 Homeland Security Threat Forecast: Erosion of Trust
Next article
Member of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Sentenced to 44 Years in Prison for Terrorism Offenses
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals