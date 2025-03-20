GAO: Report Examines Federal Support for Port Resilience During Disasters

Key Takeaways:

Ports Are Critical to the U.S. Economy: Handling over $2.28 trillion in trade, U.S. ports are key to supply chain stability.

Disaster Resilience Funding Exists, but Impact is Unclear: DOT and DHS provide funding for port resilience, but tracking its effectiveness remains a challenge.

Ports Hold Primary Responsibility for Resilience Efforts: While federal agencies offer guidance and support, ports ultimately determine how to assess and address vulnerabilities.

GAO Report Highlights the Need for Better Tracking: The Government Accountability Office (GAO) calls for improved oversight to ensure funding supports disaster resilience.

Ports are the backbone of America’s trade infrastructure, ensuring goods and commodities move efficiently across the country and beyond. But as hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, ensuring the resilience of these critical hubs is more important than ever.

A new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO)—commissioned under the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023—takes a deep dive into federal efforts to assist ports in preparing for and mitigating the effects of extreme weather events. The report provides insight into how the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) distribute funds to enhance disaster resilience and what tools ports can use to strengthen infrastructure.

Funding Exists, But Resilience Impact is Unclear

DOT and DHS oversee several grant programs that provide funding opportunities for port infrastructure improvements. GAO identified seven major grant programs with selection criteria that reference disaster resilience. However, the exact impact of these federally funded projects on port resilience remains uncertain.

Why? According to DOT and DHS officials, many port projects that receive funding improve resilience as a secondary benefit—without explicitly being labeled as disaster-related. For example, one port received funding to relocate a security checkpoint gate and upgrade its operating system, which also moved the gate away from a flood-prone zone—enhancing resilience without disaster preparedness being the grant’s stated goal.

Additionally, federal law does not currently require DOT or DHS to track whether funded projects have improved disaster resilience. As a result, there is no comprehensive data on how much funding has gone toward fortifying U.S. ports against extreme weather events.

How Ports Assess Risks and Improve Resilience

Federal agencies have developed multiple risk assessment frameworks and disaster resilience guidance to assist ports in identifying vulnerabilities. These tools are optional, and it is up to each port to decide whether to utilize them.

Among the seven port authorities interviewed by GAO, five had conducted formal risk assessments. These assessments varied widely based on geographic location and unique vulnerabilities.

A coastal port in a hurricane-prone area conducts regular risk assessments to evaluate vulnerabilities, ensure operational resilience, and maintain compliance with insurance requirements.

A port located in an earthquake-prone region developed a step-by-step response plan based on seismic activity severity to guide emergency operations.

Beyond risk assessments, federal agencies also facilitate training and coordinate disaster preparedness efforts with ports and stakeholders. These include cross-agency initiatives, workshops, and funding assistance for resilience-focused projects.

Why Port Resilience Matters

With over 300 coastal, Great Lakes, and inland ports facilitating the movement of goods, disruptions can ripple through national and global supply chains. Natural disasters can:

Shut down critical trade routes, delaying shipments of essential goods.

Cause costly damage to port infrastructure and landside connectors like roads and pipelines.

Impact local economies, particularly in states heavily reliant on port activity.

The GAO report highlights the importance of ensuring that federal investments in port infrastructure explicitly prioritize disaster resilience—and that agencies improve tracking and reporting mechanisms to measure their effectiveness.

Click here to read the full report.