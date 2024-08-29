GAO: Report Highlights Need for Improved CBP Handling of Personal Property at the Southwest Border

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released a report identifying significant gaps in the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) handles the personal property of noncitizens held in short-term custody along the southwest border. The report, titled “Southwest Border: Additional Guidance and Monitoring Needed to Improve CBP’s Handling of Personal Property” reveals inconsistencies and unclear guidance that have led to varying practices across different CBP field locations.

CBP is responsible for collecting, storing, and returning personal property to individuals upon their release from short-term custody. However, the GAO found that the current guidance provided to CBP personnel is often vague, resulting in discrepancies in how property is managed. For instance, some locations discard property based on its size or amount, while others do not. Additionally, the process for individuals to reclaim their property after release is communicated inconsistently, leading to confusion and potential loss of personal belongings.

The GAO report emphasizes that without clear, standardized guidance and effective monitoring, these inconsistencies are likely to persist. The report recommends that CBP issue more detailed guidance and develop a mechanism to ensure uniform implementation across all field locations. It also suggests that CBP provide written instructions to individuals in custody to help them understand how to retrieve their property after release.

The stakes are high, as CBP encountered nearly 2.5 million individuals at the southwest border in fiscal year 2023 alone. With growing concerns from individuals and advocacy groups about the mishandling of personal property, the GAO’s recommendations aim to safeguard the rights and belongings of those in CBP custody.

For a more in-depth analysis of the issues and recommendations outlined in the report, read the full GAO report here.