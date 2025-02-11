35 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Federal GovernmentState/Local GovernmentGovernment Reports and Summaries

GAO: Report Warns of Looming Fiscal Crisis for America

National Debt Projected to Be Double the Size of the Economy by 2047

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
(Graphic: GAO)

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has issued its annual report on the nation’s fiscal health, painting a grim picture of America’s financial future. The report warns that the rapidly growing national debt poses a significant threat to the U.S. economy and calls for immediate, decisive action from Congress and the Administration. 

Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro emphasized the urgency of the situation, projecting that publicly held debt will reach unprecedented levels by 2027. He urged policymakers to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to address the unsustainable fiscal path, warning that inaction could lead to severe consequences for Americans and limit the government’s ability to respond to future crises. 

The report highlights the widening gap between government spending and revenue. In fiscal year 2024, the deficit exceeded $1.8 trillion – the fifth consecutive year above $1 trillion – and this gap is projected to grow as mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare outpace revenue. GAO projects that, without policy changes, debt held by the public will be double the size of the U.S. economy by 2047. 

A major contributor to the growing debt is the escalating cost of interest payments. In FY 2024, net interest spending reached $882 billion, surpassing spending on national defense or Medicare, and more than tripling since FY 2017. This figure is estimated to exceed $1 trillion in FY 2025. These rising interest rates impact not only the government but also individuals, households, and businesses through higher borrowing costs and potentially stagnant wages. 

To address this looming fiscal crisis, the GAO recommends a multi-pronged strategy, including: 

  • Establishing fiscal rules and targets to balance spending and revenue. 
  • Addressing the long-term financing gaps for Social Security and Medicare. 
  • Reducing improper payments and improving fraud risk management. 
  • Replacing the debt limit with a mechanism that links debt decisions to spending and revenue decisions. 

The GAO stresses that the longer action is delayed, the more drastic the necessary measures will become. The report urges Congress and the Administration to make difficult budgetary and policy decisions to curb the key drivers of the debt and steer the nation towards a more sustainable fiscal path. 

GAO’s full report: “The Nation’s Fiscal Health: Strategy Needed as Debt Levels Accelerate 

Previous article
High Court Ruling Leaves Policing in a ‘Hopeless Position,’ Says UK’s Met Commissioner
Next article
FEMA Fires Four Employees, Including Chief Financial Officer, for Unauthorized Luxury Hotel Payments for Migrants
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals