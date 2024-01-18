In response to the evolving landscape of cyber threats and the increasing reliance on digital technology, the Department of State (State) has undertaken a series of strategic initiatives to bolster U.S. interests in cyberspace. This includes diplomatic and foreign assistance activities aligned with the goals outlined in the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.

State engages in multilateral forums and agreements to fortify norms of responsible state behaviors, deter unacceptable activities, and advance cyber policies. Collaborating with international entities such as the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts and Open-Ended Working Group, State has played a crucial role in developing frameworks for behavior in cyberspace, including peacetime norms and confidence-building measures. The establishment of cyber norms, coupled with consequences for rule-breakers, serves as a deterrent against malicious activities in the digital realm.

Bilateral engagements are also a cornerstone of State’s cyber diplomacy efforts. Collaborating with nations like Denmark, State works towards promoting U.S.-aligned cyber norms, exemplified by initiatives like the Copenhagen Pledge on Tech for Democracy. This pledge aims to counter authoritarian repression of free speech online and champion digital freedom globally.

Moreover, State contributes to global cybersecurity through foreign assistance programs, providing training and technical support to enhance the capacity of partner nations in combating cyber threats.

In April 2022, State took a significant step by establishing the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) to elevate cyber priorities. The consolidation of efforts and leadership under CDP, led by an Ambassador-at-Large, has streamlined cyber diplomacy within the department. This reorganization has allowed for more effective engagement with foreign officials and increased the U.S. profile in the global cyber landscape.

While the restructuring has demonstrated positive outcomes, challenges persist. The need to clarify roles between CDP and its partners remains a priority. However, CDP officials have outlined steps to address these challenges, demonstrating a proactive approach to refining their operational framework.

As the U.S. and its allies confront escalating cyber threats, State’s commitment to advancing U.S. interests in cyberspace through diplomatic initiatives and organizational enhancements underscores the importance of a coordinated and proactive approach to cybersecurity on the global stage.

Read the full GAO report here.