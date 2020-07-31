DHS OIG Commemorates National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) joined numerous federal agencies Thursday to commemorate National Whistleblower Appreciation Day. The day honors and supports whistleblowers who step forward in truth, to create a more honest and accountable government.

DHS OIG relies on whistleblowers who come forward to report waste, fraud, abuse of agency resources, and criminal activity. DHS OIG also has a Whistleblower Protection Coordinator, who plays an important role as a resource for employees who need to understand the protections and rights afforded them when they report allegations of waste, fraud, or abuse.

“Whistleblowers are a critical component of maintaining the integrity of our democracy,” said Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari. “Today we celebrate those that have raised their voices to help ensure accountability and transparency in DHS programs and operations.”

Individuals who are aware of fraud, waste, abuse or mismanagement of DHS resources are encouraged to contact the OIG Hotline through our website or by calling (800) 323-8603. Whistleblowers can choose to remain anonymous when reporting to the OIG and the OIG Whistleblower Protection Coordinator is always available to provide general information to DHS employees and contractors on whistleblower rights and protections.

Read more at OIG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)