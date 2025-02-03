31.7 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 3, 2025
CoronavirusEmergency PreparednessLatest From the Inspector General

OIG: FEMA’s Insufficient Oversight Led to Over $8.1B in Questioned COVID-19 Grant Costs and $1.5B in Over-Obligations

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
FEMA personnel, along with the Department of Defense’s Title 10 Vaccination Support Team, help Newark, N.J., residents get vaccinated for COVID-19 on April 20, 2021. (K.C. Wilsey/FEMA)

A new Office of Inspector General (OIG) report has identified significant financial mismanagement in FEMA’s oversight of COVID-19 emergency protective measures grants, resulting in over $8.1 billion in questioned costs and at least $1.5 billion in over-obligated funds. The report, covering fiscal years 2020 through 2023, found that while grant recipients and subrecipients received federal funds as intended, FEMA failed to validate cost estimates and did not determine the allowability of billions in expended funds.

One of the key findings was FEMA’s handling of a medical staffing grant for one state, where the agency over-obligated at least $1.5 billion without verifying the reasonableness of cost estimates before approving the funding. Additionally, FEMA did not determine whether the $8.1 billion drawn down by the state was allowable under federal regulations. The report also examined 20 other grants and found approximately $32.8 million in improper payments.

FEMA did not issue determination memorandums when denying or reducing reimbursement requests, as required. According to the OIG, these oversight failures were driven by the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and FEMA’s deviation from established Public Assistance funding requirements. The agency faced delays in improper payment reviews due to the increased workload from COVID-19 and other major disasters, and rather than taking immediate action to recover unsupported costs, FEMA worked with the state to maximize reimbursements during the review process.

The lack of sufficient oversight resulted in FEMA obligating $1.5 billion that could have been allocated to other disaster relief efforts, disbursing $8.1 billion in funds without determining cost allowability, and making $32.8 million in improper payments. These findings underscore the need for stronger internal controls and stricter adherence to financial oversight protocols when managing disaster response funds.

For a comprehensive review of FEMA’s oversight challenges and the full details of the OIG’s findings, read the full report here.

Previous article
Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships Fiscal Year 2024 Report to Congress: Saving Lives and Taxpayer Dollars
Next article
Michael Schmoyer Joins National Intelligence University as Presidential Scholar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals