Leidos Adds HP, Palo Alto Networks, Dataiku, and Splunk to its Alliance Partner Network

Leidos has selected four new companies for the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN), which aims to drive innovation, enhance program performance, and build efficiency.

HP Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk Inc., have been selected as Leidos Technology Alliance Partners. Dataiku Inc. has been selected as an Emerging Technology Partner.

“These new relationships have played a crucial role in integration, business capture, and new program start-ups,” said Bob Gemmill, Leidos’ Chief Procurement Officer. “We are excited to welcome Dataiku, HP, Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk to our growing team.”

“We’re very excited to advance our relationship with Leidos as a Technology Alliance Partner,” said Todd Gustafson, president HP Federal LLC. “This is a great opportunity for us to exhibit HP innovation, and we look forward to collaborating with Leidos on new customer-focused solutions and technologies that equally benefit our businesses and customers.”

“Palo Alto Networks has a deep commitment to the U.S. Federal Government. We are pleased to team with Leidos to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions that help our joint customers meet their mission objectives,” said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales for Palo Alto Networks and president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector LLC.

“Splunk is proud to work closely with Leidos to help even more organizations across the civil, defense, health and intelligence sectors remove the barriers between data and action,” said Frank Dimina, Splunk’s vice president, Public Sector.

“We’re honored to be included as a Leidos Emerging Technology Vendor, especially at a time when federal organizations across the United States are embracing AI to power new and exciting use cases,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku Inc.

Through this arrangement, the companies will work in a mutually beneficial and cooperative environment to enhance their ability to compete and perform in government and commercial markets. The LAPN consists of three partner levels: corporate strategic, technology alliance, and emerging technology. Partner companies draw upon Leidos’ deep integration expertise and customer relationships to deliver mission success for their customers.

