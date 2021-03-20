Leidos Aims to Modernize Airport Security

A new system from Leidos is aiming to modernize airport security lanes in order to minimize waiting and reduce touch points that may spread disease.

Later this year, Leidos will move toward open architecture by installing a system called Mosaic™ into thousands of its body scanners, trace detectors, x-ray machines, and other products in airport security lanes around the world.

The MOSAIC open architecture network management system connects airport operations to the screening devices, transforming historically disparate operational data into security information. The system offers cybersecurity protection, central image processing, remote access, user management integration, life cycle management, system configuration, maintenance support, and rapid response in the race against emerging threats.

“Airports are tired of the cumbersome process of manually aggregating data from all their equipment to get a holistic view of their operation,” said Eric Monroe, the architect of Mosaic. “The first version of this system will do it automatically, giving airports better insight about their pre-departure security as a whole.”

