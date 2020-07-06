Leidos Awarded CBP Blanket Purchase Agreement

Leidos has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide software development services and related specialized equipment. This single award BPA has a total estimated value of $960 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will primarily be performed in the Washington D.C. capital region.

Under the BPA and its subsequent task orders, Leidos will provide a full range of software development life cycle services to support CBP’s mission to safeguard America’s borders and enhance the nation’s global economic competitiveness. Leidos will also provide and maintain a variety of specialized equipment to support traveler enrollment and processing, including kiosks, workstations, biometric capture devices, document readers and telecommunications equipment.

“Leidos has a rich history with CBP, helping safeguard our ports and borders, and facilitating commerce and travel,” said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Intelligence Group president. “This BPA extends this work and draws upon Leidos’ deep capabilities in both agile software development and SecDevOps, to support CBP’s essential national security mission.”

Read more at Leidos

