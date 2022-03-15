Leidos Awarded NIAID Contract to Support Biomedical Research

Leidos was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide biomedical preclinical and development capabilities to support the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The seven-year, multi-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has an approximate value of up to $545 million across all task areas to be engaged on this program. This project will be funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the NIAID, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93021D00030.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide a suite of biomedical, preclinical and development capabilities and capacity to the NIAID. These include chemistry manufacturing and control, non-clinical research, analytics, bioinformatics, computational biology, biostatistical services and both basic and mechanistic studies. Leidos will also utilize its expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, high-level analytics, analytic programming languages and analysis methods.

Since 2000, Leidos has held several large medical product development contracts with federal government agencies to plan and manage biological and small molecule development programs for various disease indications. These include malaria, spinal muscular atrophy, anthrax, West Nile virus, HIV, polio, Candida and influenza. Through these contracts, Leidos has provided services from initial concept to clinical implementation, including preclinical activities and clinical trial evaluation.

Read more at Leidos