Leidos Awarded Spot on $12.6 Billion DIA SITE III IT Support Contract

Leidos has recently been named as an awardee for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle. The 10-year multiple-award contract holds a total estimated value of $12.6 billion. 

As an awardee, Leidos will continue supporting DIA and compete for task orders to support the overall program. SITE III is DIA’s third consecutive Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to address the evolving information technology (IT) requirements vital to the security of the United States. The contract facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The SITE III IDIQ contract provides a centralized and synchronized IT acquisition capability to meet worldwide security requirements and technical support services. Leidos will support this effort through system design, development, fielding and sustainment of global intelligence and command and control assets.  

