Leidos Awarded U.S. Army Prime Contract for Geospatial Information Services

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army to support the Army Geospatial Center’s (AGC) High-Resolution Three Dimensional, (HR3D) Geospatial Information Operation and Technology Integration program. This single-award contract has a total estimated value of $600 million if all options are exercised. The period of performance for the contract includes a one-year base as well as three one-year options. Work will be performed predominately in Virginia and various CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Under the contract, Leidos will continue to support AGC’s BuckEye mission. The BuckEye program provides mission critical unclassified high resolution color imagery and digital 3D terrain over all operationally relevant areas of the world. The company will continue to provide contractor owned and contractor operated aircraft and a cadre of professionals to support the rapid collection, processing, storage, and dissemination of HR3D geospatial information. The unclassified releasability of BuckEye data is an invaluable tool to meet military and civilian requirements such as strengthening and building partnerships and partner capacity as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Insufficient unclassified HR3D geospatial information limits the ability of the U.S. to adequately engage other nations in expanding their capabilities and working towards a sustainable, secure environment. The HR3D program will address this critical gap for high-resolution mapping products covering the majority of the undeveloped world.

