Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record to 12 New States

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health has successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 10,000 clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment with locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

“We are gaining momentum and improved efficiency with each Wave deployment,” said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. “Our team continues to be impressed by the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the staff at each of these locations. They are the driving force behind our success to date.”

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System’s new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

MHS GENESIS is currently live and operational across more than 600 military treatment facilities with more than 41,000 total active users.

“The staff at these locations worked tirelessly to adopt a new electronic health record system, while continuing to battle a global pandemic,” said Holly Joers, acting PEO DHMS. “We applaud their focus on the mission and partnership in this important transformation.”

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves’ efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

Read more at Leidos

