Leidos, Rush University System for Health Team Up to Expedite Emergency Department Workflow

Leidos has announced a two-year agreement with Rush University System for Health (RUSH) to deploy a jointly-developed emergency department command center application. The application’s real-time patient flow mapping and logic-based recommendations will enable lean process improvement and support improved patient outcomes for RUSH.

“RUSH emergency departments care for approximately 65,000 patients a year, and that number is only increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. “We look forward to working with RUSH to create an emergency department of the future that not only meets demand, but also increases capacity while delivering an improved patient and staff experience.”

Emergency department staff will use the command center’s real-time dashboards to manage patient flow by priority level. The application collects data during a patient’s stay, beginning at triage, to recommend next steps and resources required – such as additional staff, beds/rooms and testing/imaging.

The emergency department command center is built upon the Leidos Enterprise Application Framework (LEAF), originally developed to enable rapid application development for the Department of Defense.

Read the announcement at Leidos

