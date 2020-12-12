Leidos to Acquire IT and Cloud Specialist 1901 Group

Leidos Holdings, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 1901 Group, a provider of managed IT services and cloud solutions for the private and public market.

1901 Group delivers cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise-scale digital modernization services and capabilities that improve performance and reduce costs. The company’s approach applies technology and process automation to a set of repeatable and reusable services. This provides customers with flexibility to tailor their needs across a spectrum of support models – from off-premise managed services to traditional on-premise support, as well as a targeted mix of hybrid models.

Founded in 2009, 1901 Group was established on the principle that IT can be efficiently delivered as an outcome-based service. The company has a strategic, transformative approach to IT service delivery with over a decade of experience delivering IT to the federal marketplace.

The acquisition of 1901 Group will advance Leidos’ position in the digital modernization market and expand its ability to address the accelerating cloud and IT services markets. This will allow Leidos to respond to growing customer demand for more fixed-priced, utility-based business arrangements. Leidos will also leverage 1901’s proven IT, cloud factories and fully-integrated service delivery platforms.

