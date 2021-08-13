Liberty Defense and Micro-X Collaborate on People Screening Technology

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. a concealed weapons and threat detection solutions specialist, has signed a technical and marketing collaboration agreement with Micro-X Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of Micro-X Ltd. to explore a combined technology offering with Liberty’s HEXWAVE walk-through screening portal for enhanced people and passenger screening in aviation or commercial security settings.

The combination of Micro X’s advanced baggage screener and Liberty’s HEXWAVE walk through portal is designed to provide an enhanced curb to gate security solution while increasing the flow of people at checkpoints for aviation and commercial applications globally.

HEXWAVE is a high throughput contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and nonmetallic objects. It uses artificial intelligence to provide automated decisions to the security operators to process people at speed.

Micro-X Ltd is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company which develops and commercializes a range of x-ray imaging products for global health and security markets, based on proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube (CNT) emitter technology. Micro-X has a design and production facility in Adelaide, Australia and a technical and commercial team based in Seattle supporting its rapidly expanding U.S. business.

In November 2020, Micro-X announced it had been selected for funding by the Department of Homeland Security to develop a passenger self-service security screening portal and a miniaturized x-ray computed tomography (CT) passenger baggage screening system.

