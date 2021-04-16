Liberty Defense Signs Next-Gen Checkpoint Screening License Agreement With Battelle

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd has signed a license agreement with Battelle Memorial Institute (“Battelle”) to develop next-generation checkpoint screening solutions.

Liberty has licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its ongoing relationship with Battelle. HD-AIT is designed to enhance security screening at airports by providing a next-generation technology platform for threat detection. The HD-AIT technology received early-stage funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while the shoe screener received an R&D Magazine 100 award in 2020 and is currently in testing and evaluation.

Both the body and shoe scanner technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), one of eight U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories managed by Battelle.

“The aviation security market needs new technologies that can address emerging threats while also offering efficient passenger throughput. We will continue the development of HD-AIT by leveraging the experience of our multi-disciplined engineering team as we see many parallels to the development of our HEXWAVE platform, a contactless security solution for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas,” said Liberty CEO Bill Frain.

This licensing agreement will enhance Liberty’s growing portfolio of security solutions, addressing the need for advanced technology at aviation checkpoints as well as for other commercial applications.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle oversees 22,000 employees in more than 130 locations worldwide, including eight national laboratories for which Battelle has a significant management role on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy, DHS and the United Kingdom.

