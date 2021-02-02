(Lithuanian Airports)

Lithuania Set to Block Chinese Security Firm Nuctech

A Chinese state-owned maker of security-screening equipment should be blocked from supplying equipment for Lithuania’s three international airports over national security concerns, the Lithuanian government said Friday.

Beijing-based Nuctech last year won a bid to install baggage scanners at airports in Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga, government spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene said. No deal has been signed.

However, a parliament-appointed panel concluded this week that Nuctech’s luggage and cargo-screening equipment doesn’t meet national security interests.

Read the full story at Associated Press News

