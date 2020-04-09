Lockheed Martin Appoints Yvonne Hodge as SVP Enterprise Business Transformation

Lockheed Martin has appointed Yvonne Hodge senior vice president of Enterprise Business Transformation, effective June 15. Hodge currently serves as vice president of Business Innovation Transformation & Enterprise Excellence of the company’s Space business area.

“Yvonne is an outstanding, experienced leader who will bring critical knowledge to our efforts to re-engineer our processes and systems with new intelligent technology,” said Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin. “She has broad experience leading major IT transformation initiatives across Lockheed Martin. I look forward to her joining the corporation’s executive leadership team.”

In her new role, Hodge will be responsible for developing strategies and implementing integrated, cross-functional solutions that transform operations through technology, culture, and processes. She will lead the corporation’s Digital Transformation, Enterprise Transformation and Enterprise Information Technology global teams. She will report to the incoming president and CEO, Jim Taiclet.

During her tenure at Lockheed Martin, Hodge has served in various leadership roles, including vice president and chief information officer for Space and vice president of Technical Operations for Enterprise Business Services. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Hodge spent 24 years at AT&T in managerial and executive positions, including vice president of operations for business customers.

Hodge holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, cum laude, from Montclair State University. She also holds a number of awards including the 2012 Black Engineer of the Year Award – special recognition for career achievement. She is a champion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

