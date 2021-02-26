London Ambulance Service Rolls Out Body-Worn Cameras From Motorola Solutions

The London Ambulance Service in the U.K. recently announced that 529 violent incidents have been reported between April 2020 and January 2021. To protect their frontline workers, the Ambulance Service has started to roll out Motorola Solutions’ VB400 body-worn video solution to help their frontline workers to deal with assaults and threats.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our crews are of utmost importance. We want to take every precaution possible to ensure that our frontline people are safe whilst at work”, said Garrett Emmerson, chief executive officer at London Ambulance Service. “We are confident that video security will deter abusive and threatening behavior and improve the safety and confidence of our emergency medical crews.”

The Motorola Solutions VB400 body camera is able to record incidents when patients or members of the public become aggressive or abusive. The footage will allow for ‘independent witness’ evidence, providing transparency and accountability for the public and ambulance crews. The new body-worn cameras will be used alongside a back-office evidence management software from Motorola Solutions to securely manage and process captured video footage.

London Ambulance Service is the busiest emergency ambulance service in the U.K., serving one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse cities. The service covers an area of 620 square miles, with 8000 people who work or volunteer for the service.

“It’s vital to ensure the safety of citizens and ambulance crews alike. This investment in video security will play a crucial role to protect communities and London Ambulance Service crews who are on the frontline every day, saving lives”, said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president at Motorola Solutions.

