Lynn Dugle Joins Avantus Federal’s Board of Directors

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings Company, has announced the appointment of Lynn Dugle to its Board of Directors. She joins General Kevin McLaughlin, USAF, Ret. and Intelligence Community veteran Sue Gordon as outside Directors.

From her decades serving the federal government in a variety of technical and leadership positions, Dugle brings a wealth of vision, strategy and experience to Avantus at a key moment in the company’s evolution.

Dugle’s experience is the culmination of a stellar record of client mission service and success through program and division leadership at Raytheon serving as Corporate Vice President, Division President and Vice President in deeply technical mission services. She later transitioned to the Board of Directors at TASC and Engility post acquisition. This culminated in her tenure as Chairman and CEO at Engility prior to the acquisition by SAIC in 2019. In that role, Dugle was instrumental in setting corporate vision, executing M&A and accelerating talent leadership. Her career began in technical positions at Texas Instruments after graduating from Purdue University (B.S.) and The University of Texas at Austin (MBA).

“We are thrilled to welcome Lynn to our board,” said Lee Garber, NewSpring Holdings Partner. “As the company has experienced exponential organic and inorganic growth, it is important we expand our board to include revered industry executives like Lynn who have led through multiple market evolutions – and have the depth of technical and integrated solutions skills that fuse with domain and mission expertise to ultimately provide the strategic insight for outsized outcomes.”

“This is a great day for Avantus as we continue to evolve and grow our company. Lynn’s discipline and experience around transformational growth, anchored in customer driven outcomes and talent development, make this a perfect match at a pivotal time for us,” said Andy Maner, Avantus’ Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited to be joining Avantus at this important moment in their journey,” said Dugle. “I am always thrilled to work directly with leaders and contributors throughout the organization. Andy and team are so committed to talent development, diversity and inclusion and mission/capability advances to provide stoic client delivery and I am eager to participate in enhancing their vision and accomplishments for the future.”

