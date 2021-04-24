Lynne Chamberlain to Lead SUSE Rancher Government Solutions

SUSE Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), a specialist in open source solutions for federal and U.S. government entities, has made its official debut, bringing together SUSE’s and Rancher’s Federal business divisions. SUSE RGS will be led by Lynne Chamberlain as president of regulated markets and government. Chamberlain, an industry veteran in the federal space, will play a critical role in enabling open source adoption with a specialization in enterprise Linux, Kubernetes management and edge solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation within the U.S. government.

“Government and federal agencies are leveraging open source solutions from core to cloud to the tactical edge,” Chamberlain said. “Enterprise Linux and cloud-native platforms like Kubernetes are creating new opportunities for government agencies to innovate quickly and reduce IT costs. SUSE RGS provides audited and U.S.-validated distributions of critical open source products necessary to deliver DevSecOps across the IT landscape. Whether running secured workloads on bare metal, AWS, Azure, C2S, SC2S or an arm64 SoC on a Humvee, SUSE RGS’s solutions empower federal agencies with the latest certified IT infrastructure to meet the unique needs of their mission.”

Federal agencies rely on RGS to advance, develop and deploy vendor-agnostic open source software solutions with a focus on containers, Kubernetes, Rancher, Istio and other cloud-native technology for U.S. government clients adopting DevSecOps across the IT landscape.

RGS builds specific solutions such as RKE Government, a Kubernetes distribution engineered to adhere to robust security requirements, to ensure tactical requirements exceed those mandated by federal agencies and the U.S. government. Under Chamberlain’s direction, RGS employees operate in the civilian, Department of Defense and intelligence community markets with most staff holding active U.S. government security clearances. The team brings extensive experience and an understanding of the unique challenges that federal entities face today to design solutions to ensure customers have a unified backbone to manage an entire digital transformation strategy through open source innovation.

RGS works with government branches and agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, NASA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the United States Postal Service along with private-sector-companies like Hypergiant Industries. Recently, RGS and Hypergiant set out on a mandate to bring Kubernetes to space. Working with K3s (recently accepted as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation Sandbox project), the team is developing and integrating their software pipeline with the EdgeONE and SatelliteONE missions.

Chamberlain brings more than 20 years of executive experience. For 16 years, she led Red Hat’s government capture/business development organization where she deployed a team to pursue large government programs driving the business through system integrators. Chamberlain is also an executive board member for AFCEA International, as well as a past winner of FedScoop’s top 50 women of Washington and a Women in Technology award recipient.

Read more at SUSE RGS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)