MAG Acquires Remotely Piloted Solutions, Announces GSA OASIS Award

MAG Aerospace (MAG) has acquired Remotely Piloted Solutions (RPS), headquartered in Dallas, Texas. This acquisition adds over 300 C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) professionals to MAG’s existing team of experts.

RPS has years of military experience having performed hundreds of thousands of hours of C5ISR missions across a variety of platforms both manned and unmanned. In addition to operational aircrew services, RPS also provides aircrew training, weapons and maintenance, research, development, test, and evaluation, and intelligence support services.

Legal counsel for the acquisition was provided to RPS by Jackson Walker LLP. Legal counsel to MAG was provided by Ropes & Gray LLP and Cooley LLP.

Meanwhile, MAG Aerospace’s joint venture with System Dynamics International – Momentum Aviation Systems (MAS) has recently been awarded the General Services Administration’s OASIS Small Business Pool 3 multiple-award IDIQ.

The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract vehicle is used by the Department of Defense, various government agencies, and commercial entities. Since 2015, the General Services Administration has awarded over $11B to the Small Business Pools within OASIS. MAS is now one of the selected small business primes to receive an award for the 2020 GSA OASIS SB On-Ramp.

