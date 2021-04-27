Maj. Gen. (Ret) Michael Taheri Joins Sev1Tech as a Strategic Board Advisor

Michael Taheri, Major General Air National Guard (Ret), has joined Sev1Tech as a strategic board advisor. Taheri will provide strategic leadership, vision and guidance to support Sev1Tech customers’ mission areas and company growth goals.

Taheri began his career as an aviator and retired from military service after 31 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard. His final assignment was serving as the Director of Staff for the National Guard Bureau. He synchronized the 5000 person staff to execute $28B worth of budgetary authority, ensuring nearly 450,000 Army and Air National Guardsmen were trained and ready to perform operations across the full spectrum of military capabilities. Over his career, Taheri worked in many aspects of our nation’s domestic protection, critical emergency response and go-forward defense strategy.

“Sev1Tech operates at the junction of our customers’ missions and technology, and we are delighted to welcome Maj. Gen. (Ret) Taheri to our team,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “Mike’s ethics and mission first values align perfectly with the Sev1Tech culture, and his unique perspective is developing and executing strategy both on the ground and in the air will align our solutions from the enterprise to the tactical edge.”

Lohfeld continued, “Mike will be integral to us gaining greater operational insights into the operations of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Air National Guard and the National Guard Bureau.”

Taheri was commissioned through ROTC in May 1989 following his graduation from the University of Wyoming. After completing pilot training, he flew C-130s in the active-duty Air Force in North Carolina, Japan, and Arkansas as commander, instructor, and evaluator before transitioning to the North Carolina National Guard and began his career as a commercial airline pilot.

“I am delighted to bring my insights to how Sev1Tech applies the delivery of current and emerging technologies to enhance customer operations and produce innovation for the missions of the future,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret) Taheri.

Throughout the course of his military career, Taheri accumulated significant combat operations experience and is a command pilot with over 4,000 hours of total flight time. He gained critical educational perspectives and served in various command and senior staff positions across a diverse spectrum of fields to include operations, strategy, budget and human capital development.

Taheri is a certified Airline Transport Pilot and a Boeing 777 cargo pilot for FedEx.

