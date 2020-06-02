ManTech Announces New Hires and FEDSIM Center of Excellence

ManTech has appointed Peter Ward as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition for the company’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group.

Reporting to Bonnie Cook, Executive Vice President, Operations of MSS, Ward will leverage his two decades of experience in developing outstanding career opportunities to drive the company’s top strategic priority: nationwide recognition of ManTech as the government services contractor industry’s “employer of choice.”

“Peter Ward is the perfect match for ManTech’s culture of career enablement,” said Matt Tait, MSS President. “He will apply his proven skills to build on our company’s reputation as the most exciting place to work, and where all share our commitment to Bringing Digital to the Mission® for customers in innovative ways that safeguard national and homeland security.”

“We are delighted to welcome Peter, a professional whose experience maps to ManTech’s model of building lifelong, rewarding careers,” said Bonnie Cook. “At ManTech, great people are our most important asset.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Peter worked at BAE Systems for 19 years, most recently as Senior Director of Human Resources. In this role he served as a strategic business partner with senior leadership for all aspects of human resources. Among his many achievements: an employee engagement program that led to major gains in employee satisfaction and loyalty. He holds an MS in Organizational Leadership and MBA from Southern New Hampshire University, and a BS in Psychology from Plymouth State University.

The appointment follows ManTech’s creation of a FEDSIM Center of Excellence (COE), and the hiring of key FEDSIM experts to lead their new proposal, knowledge management and competitive intelligence initiatives.

Joining ManTech to lead the new initiative are two respected leaders with five decades of combined experience in federal procurement:

Chip Taylor, Vice President, Government-Wide Procurement Advisory Center, will take hands-on responsibility for driving sales across ManTech’s portfolio of government-wide IDIQ contracts. He will lead enterprise-wide competitive intelligence and knowledge management functions, and manage business development for ManTech’s FEDSIM COE. In his 30-year career, Chip has held senior positions in operations and business development at Perspecta, Vencore, Engility, Harris and EDS, and has direct experience in working with FEDSIM.

Steve Lipson becomes Executive Director, FEDSIM Center of Excellence. With more than 20 years of experience with government contractors including Leidos, Perspecta, GDIT and CGI, Steve has coached, managed and developed oral presentations and proposals for opportunities ranging in value from $20 million to $2.5 billion, and is a FEDSIM expert. Prior to joining ManTech he consulted on the presentations that helped lead to ManTech’s $920 million FEDSIM award with NSWC-Crane.

