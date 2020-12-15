ManTech Completes Tapestry Technologies Acquisition

ManTech International Corporation has completed the acquisition of Tapestry Technologies. Headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and founded in 2005, Tapestry Technologies offers a full range of cyber defense solutions and expertise, including cyber architecture and policy development, DevSecOps-based systems and software engineering and cyber training.

This acquisition enhances and extends ManTech’s cyber defense capabilities within the Department of Defense, adding customers, new past performance qualifications as well as mission-critical contracts. Furthermore, Tapestry Technologies’ approximately 150 highly skilled and cleared professionals expand ManTech’s deep cybersecurity talent base.

The deal follows ManTech’s completed acquisition of another cybersecurity specialist, Minerva Engineering, last month.

Read more at ManTech

