ManTech Partners With Google Cloud on Federal Government Services

ManTech has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to provide cloud and analytics services to the U.S. federal government.

The partnership represents a strategic focus to jointly serve the mission needs of the federal government. In tandem with the partnership, ManTech has been named a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

“ManTech has one overarching, strategic goal for this partnership with Google Cloud – to create and deliver outstanding value for government customers,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our work together will be the benchmark for quality, security and innovation in serving agencies’ rapidly evolving technology needs.”

“This partnership combines Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure with ManTech’s decades of experience supporting the U.S. government,” said Mike Daniels, Vice President of Global Public Sector at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work closely with ManTech to help government agencies grow their digital capabilities, efficiently serve constituents, and complete their most critical missions with the cloud.”

“The partnership grows out of successful collaborations between ManTech and Google Cloud to accelerate government’s digital transformation,” said Matt Tait, ManTech’s Chief Operating Officer. “Look for exciting breakthroughs coupling Google Cloud’s leading, secure infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities with ManTech’s government services expertise spanning more than five decades.”

Read the announcement at ManTech

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)